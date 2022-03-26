Rowlett (Texas), Mar 26 (AP) Two people aboard a helicopter were killed on Friday when the aircraft crashed and burned near Dallas, police said.

The helicopter crashed about 11:30 am on Friday into a vacant lot in a commercial strip on Texas 66 in Rowlett.

Also Read | Saudi Arabia Attack: Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Strike Oil Depot in Jiddah Hosting F1 Race.

Witnesses reported seeing the helicopter's tail rotor break midair, sending the aircraft into an uncontrollable spin before it crashed and burst into flames, said Rowlett police Detective Cruz Hernandez. No one else was reported injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. (AP)

Also Read | Jill Biden to Meet Ukrainian Children at St Jude in Tennessee.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)