Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Port-Au-Prince, Jan 23 (AP) A former Haitian vice-consul to the Dominican Republic was gunned down near an airport in northern Haiti, a police official told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Claude Joazard, a doctor and former senatorial candidate, was killed on Sunday near the sole international airport in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien, said police spokesman Inspector Arold Jean.

Also Read | Canada Immigration System: Opposition Blames 'Incompetent' Canadian PM Justin Trudeau for Causing Immigration 'Mess'.

Joazard was a former diplomat to the Dominican Republic town of Dajabon, located near the border that the countries share on the island of Hispaniola.

It wasn't immediately clear what motivated the shooting. No one has been arrested.

Also Read | Iran Executes Man for Killing Policeman in 2022 Nationwide Protests Linked to Mahsa Amini Death.

Gangs have been blamed for killing more than 4,000 people across Haiti last year, according to UN statistics.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)