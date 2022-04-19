arsaw [Poland], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Ukraine's Lviv city on Tuesday, Michal Dworczyk, the head of his chancellery, said.

At the initiative of the Polish government, container towns for internal refugees are being created, the official said, adding that women and children fleeing from eastern Ukraine will find refuge there.

Also Read | UAE Announces New Visa and Residence Scheme To Attract Global Talent.

"The first of them will be opened today by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Lviv," Dworczyk tweeted. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)