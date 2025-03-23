Vatican City, March 23 (ANI): Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance after a month-long absence, at the hospital's balcony before making his way back to his residence, Casa Santa Marta.

During his appearance, the Pope bestowed his blessing upon the gathered crowd and addressed them in a heartfelt speech. His reappearance has been met with joy and cheers from the crowd.

In a post on X, Catholic Arena shared the video of his 'first public appearance,' and wrote, "Pope Francis has made his first public appearance in over a month He blessed the crowd and spoke to them He now returns to the Vatican."

Notably, Pope Francis has been in hospital since February 14.

Earlier, CNN confirmed the hospital dicharge of Pope on Sunday, where he has spent more than a month being treated for double pneumonia, Sergio Alfieri, the head of the team taking care of the pontiff, announced.

"The Holy Father will be discharged from tomorrow (Sunday) in stable clinical condition with a prescription to partially continue drug therapy and a convalescence and rest period of at least two months," Alfieri told reporters at a news conference at Gemelli on Saturday.

The pope's hospitalisation has been his longest stay in Gemelli since his election 12 years ago. While he has not been seen in weeks, his presence has been felt with the Vatican releasing a short audio message from the pope as well as a photo last weekend showing him praying at that hospital's chapel, per CNN.

News of his discharge comes after the Vatican said this week that the Pope's condition appeared to be improving, adding that his pneumonia is considered under control, as per CNN.

Last week, the pope approved a new three-year reform process for the Catholic Church, sending a strong signal he intends to remain in the post despite his lengthy stint in hospital.

Reforms on the table include how to give greater roles to women in the Catholic Church, including ordaining them as deacons, and the greater inclusion of non-clergy members in governance and decision making. (ANI)

