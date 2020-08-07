Beirut, Aug 7 (AP) Pope Francis has sent a 250,000-euro (nearly USD 300,000) donation to the Church of Lebanon to help in the aftermath of the explosion.

The Vatican described that donation as “initial aid” that is intended as a sign of the pontiff's “fatherly closeness to people in serious difficulty.” The aid has been sent through the Vatican's diplomatic mission in Beirut.

The Vatican noted that churches and monasteries were among the buildings destroyed by the blast in the port.

Already underway is “an immediate emergency and first aid response” including medical care, shelters for the displaced and center of basic needs made available by the church through various Catholic charities, the Vatican said in announcing the papal donation on Friday.(AP)

