Vatican City, Apr 7 (AP) The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was recently hospitalised for bronchitis, won't preside over Good Friday's Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome.

It said that instead of presiding over the torch-led procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.

Also Read | What Is Hikikomori? All You Need To Know About Phenomenon That Prompted 1.5 Million People To Live As ‘Recluses’ in Japan.

He will still attend the Passion celebration at St. Peter's Basilica, the Vatican added. (AP)

Also Read | ‘Top Secret’ Documents on Ukraine’s War Plan Against Russia Leaked on Twitter and Telegram in US, Here’s What They Reveal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)