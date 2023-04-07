Mumbai, April 07: A new-age phenomenon called Hikikomori affects an estimated 1.5 million working individuals in Japan. As a result of their social isolation and avoidance of contact with others, hikikomori raises concerns for the mental and social wellbeing of these individuals. According to a cabinet office poll conducted in November 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic has been connected to around one-fifth of the specific instances, with ‘quitting jobs’ being the most frequent cause of social isolation. A poll of 30,000 Japanese citizens, aged 10 to 69, also found that 2 per cent of those in the 15–62 age range were 'hikikomori'.

What is Hikikomori?

The social retreat condition known as hikikomori is becoming more common in Japan. The term describes people, mostly young adults, who isolate themselves from others and stay at home for extended periods of time—sometimes years. Hikikomori is regarded to be a reaction to the pressures of contemporary society, such as high academic expectations, fierce rivalry, and social isolation. It is connected to emotions of anxiety, sadness, and social phobia. COVID-19 Effect? 1.5 Million People Living As 'Recluses', Barely Leaving Home in Japan, Reveals Government Survey.

In Japan, the word ‘hikikomori’ was first used in the 1990s to refer to young adults who had become socially isolated and stayed in their houses for protracted periods of time. It is recognised as a social phenomenon rather than a clinical diagnosis.

Why People Are Adopting the Phenomenon?

Numerous reasons, including social anxiety, depression, academic pressure, and bullying, can cause hikikomori. It frequently coexists with other mental health conditions as depression and anxiety disorders.

The deterioration of conventional family units and relationships to the community, as well as the demands of an intensely competitive educational system, have all been connected to the rise in hikikomori. Coronavirus Effect in Japan: Government Survey Reveals 1.5 Million Japanese People Living As 'Hikikomori'; Here's Why.

Additionally, there is a great deal of scholastic pressure on many young people in Japan to do well in school and secure good professions, which raises anxiety and stress levels. Furthermore, the work culture in Japan is intense and all-consuming. Long work hours, a lot of stress, and few possibilities for promotion can lead to burnout and increase the likelihood of developing hikikomori.

