Lisbon [Portugal], April 7 (ANI): During a joint statement with President Droupadi Murmu, Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa underscored the importance of India's global role at a time when multilateral values are being tested by those who once championed them.

"This visit takes place in a challenging international moment. Multilateralism and the international system based on rules and the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, the belief in the increase of common prosperity through free trade and the need for fighting climate change, all these principles are undergoing a crisis because they are being put into question by some of those who had been the builders of those principles and values," de Sousa said.

"Our common effort is important to reaffirm international law, multilateralism and the chart of the United Nations, the free and fair trade, to ensure growth and avoid the risk of a recession. The role of India is crucial. It's the largest democracy. It's a huge economic power with an important role and a multilateral system, as the recent presidency of the G20 has shown," he added.

He also voiced Portugal's backing for India's claim to a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

"Portugal has always advocated that India should be in the reform of the UN Security Council, India should be a permanent member."

Earlier on Monday, President Droupadi Murmu was formally welcomed by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the historic 'Praca do Imperio' in Lisbon. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was accorded.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan through its official handle stated, "President Droupadi Murmu was received by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal at the historic 'Praca do Imperio' in Lisbon. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour."

President Murmu is visiting Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is the first by an Indian President in 27 years, the last being by President KR Narayanan in 1998.

From April 9-10, President Murmu will visit Slovakia at the invitation of President Peter Pellegrini. It will be the first Indian presidential visit to Slovakia in 29 years.

Secretary Lal described the visit as historic, noting that it marks 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal and will "take forward the friendship and partnership." (ANI)

