Riyadh, April 7: Ahead of the upcoming Hajj 2025 pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of Umrah, business, and family visit visas for citizens of 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, and Indonesia. The suspension, which will remain in effect until mid-June, coincides with the conclusion of the Hajj season.

The Saudi Arabia visa ban is part of the country's efforts to manage the large crowds and prevent unregistered individuals from participating in the pilgrimage. The 14 countries impacted by the visa ban include Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen. Death Penalty to Indians: 25 Indian Nationals in UAE, 11 in Saudi Arabia Awarded Death Sentence, Judgement Yet To Be Implemented, Government Informs Parliament.

Know Why Saudi Arabia Imposed Visa Ban of India, 13 Other Nations Ahead of Hajj 2025

Saudi authorities said that the decision aims to prevent individuals from entering the country on non-Hajj visas, such as Umrah or visit visas, and then attempting to participate in the Hajj without proper registration. This practice has contributed to overcrowding, posing safety risks, as seen in the 2024 tragedy when over 1,200 pilgrims were killed due to a stampede.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah clarified that the move is logistical, ensuring a safer and more organized pilgrimage, and is not related to diplomatic concerns. Additionally, the country’s strict quota system for Hajj slots, which allocates a set number of pilgrims to each nation, is designed to regulate the number of participants and avoid illegal entries. Hajj 2025: Children Banned, Saudi Arabia Changes Visa Rules for 14 Nations; Check List of Affected Countries.

Business, family visit, and Umrah visas will be suspended until mid-June, but individuals holding Umrah visas can still enter the country until April 13. Those found violating the new rules could face a five-year ban on entering Saudi Arabia. Diplomatic, residency, and Hajj-specific visas remain unaffected.

