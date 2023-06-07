Belgrade, Jun 7 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday arrived here in the Serbian capital on a state visit and was received by her Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

The visit is the first by an Indian President to Serbia.

"President Droupadi Murmu was given a warm welcome on arrival in Belgrade. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Serbia. As a special gesture, President @avucic of Serbia received President Murmu at the airport. She was accorded a guard of honour on her arrival," her office tweeted.

She is on the second and final leg of her six-day visit to Suriname and Serbia to bolster India's bilateral engagement with the two countries.

She is in Serbia from June 7 to 9.

"She will be on a state visit to Serbia on the invitation of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic," Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said on June 2 in New Delhi.

The President will have a bilateral meeting with President Vucic, and meet Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, and Speaker of the National Assembly Vladimir Orlic. She will also address a business event and interact with the Indian community.

Verma said it will be her first-ever visit to Europe after she became the President.

"This is also the first-ever state visit at the level of head of state between the two countries," he said.

Murmu arrived here after completing her three-day state visit to Suriname - her first since assuming office in July last year.

