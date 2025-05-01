New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her greetings to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Israel's independence on behalf of the people of India.

"On the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Israel's independence, I join the people of India in conveying our best wishes to His Excellency President Isaac Herzog, and the people of Israel."

In response, Herzog thanked Murmu and acknowledged India and Israel's friendship.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you, President Murmu, for your kind words and support. I truly appreciate the deeply rooted friendship between Israel and India, and all the Israeli people."

Meanwhile, as per The Times of Israel, investors, lawyers, and tech look proud of the nation's achievements in the field of technology despite political and economic uncertainty driven by the contentious planned judicial overhaul and the war with the Hamas terror group.

Glancing ahead, though, they warn that the challenges in sustaining the foundations of the tech sector -- the economy's beating heart -- are piling up.

"Israel's innovation economy stands at a critical juncture after more than 18 months of war, which tested the entire ecosystem -- infrastructure, capital, talent and trust," said Startup Nation Central CEO Avi Hasson. Startup Nation Central is a nonprofit that promotes Israel's tech ecosystem.

The annual Independence Day ceremony of Israel opened with a large dance number, as per The Times of Israel. An announcer intermittently read aloud the final letters of fallen soldiers to their families.

Over the last 19 months, Israeli startups have been grappling with the ongoing callup of employees to perform reserve duty, staff shortages, and funding woes amid the continued uncertainty about the duration and extent of the war, which broke out after Hamas-led terrorists invaded southern Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7, 2023, massacring some 1,200 people and kidnapping 251, as per The Times of Israel. (ANI)

