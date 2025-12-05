New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, has said that President Vladimir Putin's visit to India has been "was very positive" and noted that Indian companies should find respective business partners in Russia as a means to boost bilateral trade and achieve a balanced trade relationship.

Manturov told ANI that Russia is keen on balanced trade with India.

"The visit was very positive from both sides. We want to have bilateral cooperation with Indian companies to achieve balanced trade. To develop in both India and Russia is also one of the spheres of cooperation. Indian companies should find respective business partners in Russia. Next year in Russia, we are expecting to see Indian companies at exhibitions," he said.

Citing example of urea, he said there could be collaboration for joint production.

"These kind of spheres, there are a lot of them. We're expecting to see Indian companies in Russia in the exhibition forums," he said.

Manturov said that they plan to organise INNOPROM in India in the Autumn of 2026. The International Industrial Exhibition (INNOPROM) is a global platform that brings together manufacturers and buyers from around the world.

"We are planning to make INNOPROM in India in the autumn of next year also to make bilateral cooperation with Indian companies. So this is the way of approach to make the trade more balanced," he added.

In his remarks during a joint statement with President Putin, PM Modi said both sides are actively working towards the early conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Our close cooperation in the fields of agriculture and fertilizers is vital for food security and farmer welfare. I am pleased that, taking this cooperation forward, both sides are now working together on urea production," he said.

"Enhancing connectivity between our two countries is a key priority for us. We will move forward with renewed energy on the INSTC, the Northern Sea Route, and the Chennai-Vladivostok Corridors. I am pleased that we will now cooperate on the training of India's seafarers for operations in polar waters. This will not only strengthen our collaboration in the Arctic but also create new employment opportunities for the youth of India," he added.

He sad strong cooperation between the two countries in shipbuilding has the potential to further strengthen Make in India. It is yet another excellent example of our win-win partnership, which will enhance jobs, skills, and regional connectivity.

PM Modi said energy security has been a strong and vital pillar of the India-Russia partnership.

"Our decades-old cooperation in the field of civil nuclear energy has played an important role in advancing our shared clean-energy priorities. We will continue to take this win-win cooperation forward. Our cooperation in Critical Minerals is vital for ensuring secure and diversified supply chains across the world. This will provide strong support to our partnership in clean energy, high-tech manufacturing, and new-age industries," he said.

The Prime Minister said that cultural cooperation and people-to-people ties have held a special place in India-Russia relations. "For decades, the people of both countries have shared deep affection, respect, and warmth for one another. We have taken several new steps to further strengthen these bonds," he said. (ANI)

