Muzaffarabad [PoJK], March 30 (ANI): As the holy month of Ramzan continues, residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are struggling with soaring prices on essential goods, making daily survival increasingly difficult. The sharp inflation has placed a heavy burden on ordinary citizens, particularly those from low-income backgrounds, as they prepare for Eid amid rising costs, TNN Stories reported.

Khuwaja Abdul Samad, a local leader, voiced strong criticism of the administration, blaming its inefficiency for the worsening economic conditions in the region. He pointed out that while traders were often accused of exploiting the religious season to raise prices, the real responsibility lay with the government.

"The main reason behind this price hike is the government," Samad stated emphatically. "It is not the fault of the traders. The government has failed to regulate prices effectively." He stressed that illegal profiteering was a problem, but the administration's failure to enforce price controls had allowed the situation to spiral out of control.

Beyond inflation, Samad also highlighted the government's broader failures in developing the region. He lamented the stalled progress of key infrastructure projects, many of which had either been abandoned or delayed indefinitely, reported TNN Stories.

"At some places, the mega projects are not being completed, nor are they starting soon. The old plans are in vain. It is a bad situation. It has been a failure to deliver," he remarked, expressing frustration over the lack of meaningful development initiatives.

One of the major grievances raised was the absence of reliable electricity in PoJK. According to Samad, the region suffers in comparison to other parts of Pakistan due to poor public services. "There is no place like this in Pakistan. They don't provide electricity. The poor people are forced to live here with no solutions in sight," he said, underscoring the daily struggles of the local population.

With Eid approaching, the impact of inflation has been particularly severe on lower-income families. Many are finding it increasingly difficult to afford basic necessities, let alone celebrate the festive occasion, TNN Stories reported.

"The poor people are crushed. They become victims of inflation. They don't have any other solution. They cannot afford the basic necessities during this special time," Samad stated, highlighting the dire situation faced by many households.

In his concluding remarks, Samad called on the government to take immediate action to control prices, improve infrastructure, and provide essential services to the people of PoJK. As economic hardships continue to mount, the lack of accountability from the authorities remains a growing concern, leaving many residents feeling abandoned and unheard. (ANI)

