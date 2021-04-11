London [UK], April 11 (ANI): The UK's Prince Charles paid a tribute to his late father Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday, sharing that he was "a very special person."

According to The Hill, the prince shared his reflections on who his father was during a press conference on behalf of the Royal Family.

"I particularly wanted to say that my father over the last 70 years has given the most remarkable devoted service to the Queen, to my family and to the country," he said. "And as you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure."

The Prince of Wales also thanked the public for the outpouring of condolences and kind words about his father.

"We're so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world in the commonwealth who also, I think, share our loss and our sorrow. And my dear papa was a very special person who, I think above all else, would've been amazed at the reaction and the touching things that are being said about him."

"We are deeply grateful for all that. It will sustain us in this particular loss at this particularly sad time," he said.

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died on Friday at the age of 99. Buckingham Palace announced that the prince died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle.

Sputnik citing media reports reported that the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place on April 17 in Windsor, as per the Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle at the age of 99. In line with his wishes, the Duke of Edinburgh will not have a state funeral and there will be no lying-in-state.

The funeral will start with a national minute's silence at 3:00 GMT at St George's Chapel. (ANI)

