Geneva [Switzerland], June 3 (ANI): Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, PK Mishra, represented India at the opening ceremony of the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (GPDRR) in Geneva on Tuesday, underscoring India's steadfast commitment to global disaster resilience efforts through active participation and knowledge sharing.

The event, jointly hosted by the United Nations for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the Government of Switzerland, saw India reaffirm its dedication to the Sendai Framework, aligning with its national policies to reduce disaster risks.

"Principal Secretary to PM Dr. P.K. Mishra participates in the opening ceremony of 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in Geneva, reinforcing India's commitment to global disaster resilience efforts," the India at UN in Geneva posted on X.

According to the UN, the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction is the main global forum to assess and discuss progress on the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. The eighth session of the Global Platform (GP2025) organised by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) from June 2 to 6, 2025, in Geneva, Switzerland, hosted by the Government of Switzerland. The event will be co-chaired by the Government of Switzerland and UNDRR.

The event is expected to assess and discuss progress made in the implementation of the recommendations put forward through the Political Declaration adopted by the UN General Assembly in May 2023 and to give practical guidance to accelerate its further implementation. GP2025 offers a chance for all stakeholders to recommit, with urgency, to accelerate progress on disaster risk reduction towards the achievement of sustainable development.

The GP2025 agenda will be guided by the Sendai Framework, in particular its goal, four priorities for action and seven global targets, as well as the key priorities identified in the midterm review of the Sendai Framework, GP2022 Co-Chairs' Summary and Regional Platform meetings that will take place in 2024.

Endorsed by the UN General Assembly following the 2015 Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (WCDRR), the Sendai Framework advocates for:

The substantial reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses, communities and countries.

It recognises that the State has the primary role to reduce disaster risk but that responsibility should be shared with other stakeholders, including local government, the private sector and other stakeholders.

UNDRR is tasked with supporting the implementation, follow-up and review of the Sendai Framework. (ANI)

