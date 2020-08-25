Kathmandu, Aug 25 (PTI) Nepal has extended the lockdown in the Kathmandu valley till September 2, as the coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 33,533 after 855 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

District authorities of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur in the valley took the decision to extend the restrictions that was clamped on August 20 by one more week.

The Kathmandu valley currently houses the highest number of active COVID-19 cases wherein Kathmandu is the district with highest number of people undergoing treatment for the disease at present.

The valley reported 232 cases of the total 855 new cases in the past 24 hours, officials said.

The local governments of the three districts have decided that the offices of local authorities would suspend all their services, except for the essential ones, in view of the spike in the number of cases.

At a regular media briefing, Jageshwar Gautam, the spokesperson for Ministry of Health said that the country reported seven more COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, taking the toll to 164.

A total of 11,327 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, he said.

So far, 19,119 people have recovered after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

