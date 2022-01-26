Tokyo, Jan 26 (PTI) Prominent Buddhist philosopher and peacebuilder Daisaku Ikeda on Wednesday called for solidarity built on awareness of interconnectedness and states, asserting that the key factor determining the direction of history will prove not to have been the virus, but the humans.

Ikeda, president of the Soka Gakkai International (SGI), issued his 40th annual peace proposal titled 'Transforming Human History: The Light of Peace and Dignity', which offers concrete ideas for tackling the climate crisis and achieving inclusive education and nuclear disarmament, according to a press release by his organisation.

Also Read | From 9mm Pistol to AK-47, Everything Is on Sale and Home Delivered Like Pizza in Pakistan.

Concerning humanity's response to the pandemic, Ikeda called for solidarity built on awareness of our interconnectedness and said: "I firmly believe that the key factor determining the direction of history will prove not to have been the virus, but we humans ourselves."

He emphasised the need to address the inequalities the pandemic has exposed, and that gender equality and women's empowerment are key to overcoming the crisis and building a global society that sustains human dignity.

Also Read | US Coast Guard Searches for 39 People After Suspected Human Smuggling Boat Capsizes Off Florida Coast En Route from Bahamas.

On environmental issues, Ikeda called for more coordinated efforts in implementing the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Convention on Biological Diversity and Convention to Combat Desertification, stating: “Climate change, biodiversity and desertification are deeply intertwined, and solutions are likewise interconnected.”

Ahead of the first meeting of States Parties to the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) slated for March, Ikeda stressed the "urgency of 'detoxifying' ourselves from nuclear-dependent security doctrines" and strongly called for Japan, other nuclear-dependent states and the nuclear-weapon states to participate as observers.

"I know of no one who has highlighted the role and responsibility of the United Nations so consistently, relentlessly and substantively for such a long period of time as President Ikeda. For the last 40 years, his annual peace proposals have contained brilliant ideas and suggestions for the good of humanity," said Ambassador Anwarul K Chowdhury, former UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative and founder of the Global Movement for the Culture of Peace.

The Soka Gakkai is a global community-based Buddhist organisation that promotes peace, culture and education based on respect for the dignity of life. The Soka Gakkai International (SGI) is an NGO in consultative status with UN ECOSOC. Every year, SGI President Ikeda issues a peace proposal on January 26 to commemorate its founding in 1975.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)