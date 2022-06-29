Kathmandu [Nepal], June 29 (ANI): Properties worth 50 million Nepalese rupees (Nrs) have been gutted in a fire at a storage house near the Chinese Mission in Nepal on Wednesday morning, the police confirmed.

The fire reportedly damaged medicines and goods along with documents, said the spokesperson at Kathmandu Metro Division of Nepal Police.

"Our preliminary assessment has shown a loss worth about 50 million (Nepali Rupees). We are still in the phase of investigation about the cause of the fire. It was brought under control by 9:35 am (NST)," Dinesh Raj Mainali, Spokesperson of Kathmandu Metro Division confirmed.

The fire started from the storage house of Sunaulo Pariwar- Marie Stopes Center in Baluwatar, which lies less than 100 meters from the Chinese mission in Nepal.

"At around 6:30 am (NST) we saw smoke emitting from the storage house. We then made noise,the store from where the fire started was fully packed with medicines and other health items which took a bit longer time to bring it under control. But there was no big loss due to the prompt action of the concerned authorities. This area also is quite sensitive so the authorities worked well on it and it has been brought under control," Bhupal Thapa, a resident near the incident site told ANI.

Three fire tenders from Kathmandu Metropolitan, two from Nepali Army, one each from Nepal Police, Lalitpur and Kirtipur Metropolitan, Bauddha Ramhiti and a water cannon from Nepal Police were rushed to bring the fire under control. (ANI)

