Islamabad [Pakistan], August 22 (ANI): Amid the possibility of Imran Khan's arrest, the members of his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the party workers and supporters to take to the streets to protest against the possible arrest of former prime minister.

This comes after PTI Chief, Imran was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for allegedly threatening the additional sessions judge of the federal capital, Zeba Chaudhry, reported the Express Tribune.

Also Read | Imran Khan Booked Under Anti-Terror Act for Threatening Judge, Police Officials in Public Meeting.

Moreover, senior PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry asked party workers to reach the former PM's Bani Gala residence.

Notably, the first information report was lodged with the Margalla police station at 10 pm on Saturday, following a speech of Imran Khan at the PTI rally in F9 Park.

Also Read | Gay Sex in Singapore: Sex Between Men Decriminalised in Island Nation by Repealing Colonial-Era Law.

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi while speaking to the media told party activists to remain prepared and wait for the party's call for protest in case of Imran's arrest.

Notably, the police officials have reportedly blocked the routes leading to the Bani Gala residence of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and unauthorised persons have been banned from travelling through the routes leading to Imran Khan's residence.

As per ARY News, Police installed barbed wire to seal the routes whereas heavy contingents of the Frontier Corps (FC) were deployed and the street lights of Imran Khan Chowk were turned off.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's media regulatory authority has banned the broadcasting of live speeches of PTI Chief Imran Khan for threatening an Islamabad police official and a female magistrate during an address in Islamabad. The former Pakistan Prime Minister was booked for threatening a judge and two top police officials in a public meeting held at the F-9 Park late Saturday evening.

According to The News International, Khan was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)