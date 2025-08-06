Washington, DC [US], August 6 (ANI): Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) staged a protest outside the Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC, demanding the release of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned in Pakistan since two years.

Speaking to ANI during the protest, PTI supporter Faraz Ali Khan said the military's interference in Pakistan's politics was the root cause of instability and questioned the long-term role of Army Chief Asim Munir.

Also Read | Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Announces General Election Will Be Held in February 2026.

"...What do the intellectuals of the military think? Do they think they can stay operational in this way? Someday it has to end, then where will Asim Munir go? I would like to ask him where he will go after 10, 15, or 20 years. They are just starting a war with everyone...There is just one problem: our (Pakistan's) military is constantly interfering in the political affairs...This military is the problem. I have come to understand that things will not work out in this way. Keep waging wars. But Asim Munir has to understand that the political process will continue. You are just a pawn in the game of many thrones. You will have to leave sooner or later..." he said.

Meanwhile, protests were also held across Pakistan as part of a wider movement launched by the PTI demanding Imran Khan's release.

Also Read | Donald Trump Claims India Will Offer Zero Tariffs, but US Will Put Higher Tariffs in 24 Hours for Russian Oil Trade.

According to Dawn, police detained several party workers in Lahore and Karachi on Tuesday after activists took to the streets to officially begin the protest campaign. The crackdown came as PTI leadership reiterated their commitment to continue the agitation until Khan is freed.

Imran Khan has been in jail since August 5, 2023, in a case related to state gifts. He is currently serving a sentence at Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case and also faces multiple pending trials, including charges related to the May 9 riots.

The former prime minister had issued a call for nationwide protests, stating that the "movement that begins on August 5 will continue until democracy is restored in its true spirit." PTI leader Asad Qaiser clarified that while August 5 marked the start of the protests, it should not be viewed as a final showdown, as per Dawn.

Lahore Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Faisal Kamran confirmed to Dawn.com that over 30 PTI activists were taken into custody for trying to block roads in various parts of the city. He denied reports suggesting the arrest of hundreds of party workers, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)