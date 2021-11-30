Moscow [Russia], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two leaders are expected to discuss urgent issues of strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in various spheres: political dialogue, trade and economic, defence industry, scientific and technological cooperation, and humanitarian contacts.

Also Read | Twitter Share Price Jumps Over 10% at Opening Bell After Report of CEO Jack Dorsey Stepping Down.

The presidents will also exchange views on the regional agenda. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)