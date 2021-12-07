Moscow [Russia], December 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak to US President Joe Biden during a virtual meeting based on national interests, not emotions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Such a number of false reports are published in the media ... In general, we see that tensions are increasing in rhetoric, but still we urge to keep coolheadedness. Moreover, presidents never speak based on emotions, they always speak de facto based on their national interests," Peskov told reporters.

Also Read | Switzerland Approves Capsule-Shaped Euthanasia Device for Painless Death in Under One Minute.

The presidents aim at having a dialogue and not staying in a deadlock, the official added.

"Putin has repeatedly said that we are looking for a good, predictable relationship with the United States. Russia never intended to attack anyone, but we have our own concerns, we have our own red lines. The president spoke about this clearly, to which Biden replied that he was not going to recognize any red lines," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Omicron Infected People Not Permitted To Leave South Africa, Says Embassy in Moscow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)