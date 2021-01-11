Doha [Qatar], January 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari Health Ministry on Monday announced 203 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 146,068, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 132 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 142,827, while the fatalities remained 246, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,291,334 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

