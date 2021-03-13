New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) on Friday held a discussion on regional issues of importance to the members which pertained to the Indo-Pacific region.

Addressing a press conference after the first Quad summit meeting held virtually, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said there was a "candid exchange of views".

"There was a discussion on regional issues of importance to the Quad members, which pertained to the Indo-Pacific region. I cannot specifically tell you which issues were discussed and what was the nature of those discussions for obvious reasons because these are confidential discussions, closed discussions between leaders of our countries," he said.

He was answering a query about recent tensions between India and China in Ladakh due to the actions of the Chinese Army.

"There was a discussion on a number of issues that were important in the geopolitical context in the fast-changing context of the Indo-Pacific. (There was) a candid exchange of views. Leaders were on the same page on the importance of having a greater sense of consultations on issues that were of common interests to all our countries," he added.

India and China have completed the disengagement process from both the north and south banks of Pangong Lake following several rounds of military and diplomatic discussions. (ANI)

