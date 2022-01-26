Amsterdam [Netherlands], January 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The Netherlands will ease COVID-19 restrictive measures from January 26: restaurants, bars, museums, cinemas, concert halls, and sports clubs will open, the country's government said in a statement.

All establishments will work from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Everywhere it is mandatory to wear a mask and maintain a distance of 1.5 meters. To visit the listed places, a sanitary pass must be presented.

The Netherlands imposed a lockdown from December 19 to January 14 due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron strain.

On January 15, easing of measures began - all shops, sports clubs, music schools opened, and a number of contact professions resumed work, including hairdressers and beauty salons. (ANI/Sputnik)

