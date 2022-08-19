Atlanta, Aug 19 (AP) A man who opened fire after being robbed outside a mall has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was riding in a car with her family while Christmas shopping.

Daquan Reed faces sentencing on August 29 after being convicted on Thursday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Also Read | Pakistan Floods: Thousands of Passengers Stranded Near Fort Monroe After 3 Main Highways Closed.

Prosecutors say Kennedy Maxie was struck by gunfire on December 21, 2020 after Reed was robbed of his cellphone and money outside the Phipps Plaza mall in Atlanta's Buckhead neighbourhood.

Enraged, Reed picked up a pistol and fired it from the rear passenger seat of a car, Fulton County prosecutor Pat Dutcher told jurors.(AP)

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Desires Peaceful Ties with India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)