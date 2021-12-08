Moscow [Russia], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The agenda of the 2022 Russia-Africa Summit will focus on economic and trade issues, Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Zene Cherif said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I believe that this summit has already outlined a course under which it is necessary to increase economic and trade exchanges to promote the development of African countries. In this regard, I believe that economic and trade issues will occupy the central place on the agenda," Cherif said.

Chad has no specific requests regarding the format of this summit and relies on Russia and other African nations in this matter, he added.

"If Russia and interested African countries decide to hold it virtually, Chad will follow the common lead, but if they decide to hold it in person, then Chad will also be present," the minister said.

Cherif has been on a working trip to Moscow from December 6-8. On Tuesday, he met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss the relationship between their countries and regional developments in Africa. (ANI/Sputnik)

