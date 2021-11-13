Moscow [Russia], November 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The production of the Favipiravir antiviral drug that will be used in COVID-19 vaccines will commence in December, the press service of the Russian pharmaceutical company Promomed told Sputnik.

"Production will start in December," a Promomed spokesperson said.

On November 12, the drug was registered as a means to treat COVID-19 through vaccinations. It will be put into circulation for the next 5 years.

The drug was approved by Russia's health ministry to be developed into pills in 2020 and sold under the name of Areplivir to treat COVID-19 infections. Its chemical base was initially developed by Japanese company Fujifilm Holdings Corp as an influenza drug. (ANI/Sputnik)

