Tallinn (Estonia), Jan 25 (AP) A Russian court on Thursday sentenced a woman to 27 years for a cafe blast that killed a prominent pro-war blogger after he was given a bust of himself that later exploded.

Darya Trepova, 26, was convicted by the court in St Petersburg of carrying out a terrorist attack, illegal trafficking of explosive devices and forging documents in the April 2 blast at the cafe in which Vladlen Tatarsky was killed and 52 others were injured.

Tatarsky, 40, was an ardent supporter of the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine and filed regular reports on the fighting from the front lines.

Trepova was seen on video presenting Tatarsky with the bust moments before the blast at the riverside cafe in the historic heart of Russia's second-largest city where he was leading a discussion. (AP)

