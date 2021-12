Moscow [Russia], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Western partners will not be able to isolate Russia, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said on Tuesday.

"It is they who want to isolate us, not we. But they will not succeed," Gavrilov told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

Also Read | New Year 2022: Airbnb Tightens Policies to Crack Down on NYE Parties.

Russia's proposals on guarantees "will wake up the Europeans and Americans," he said, adding that the documents are aimed at stabilizing the situation. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)