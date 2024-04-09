Beijing [China], April 9 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is on a two-day official visit to China, held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Russian Foreign Ministry stated, "Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov holds talks with Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi."

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Lavrov said that the presidential elections in Russia took place under conditions of severe external pressure from the West and a surge in terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime. He noted that shelling of Russian cities has become more frequent, leading to civilian casualties, according to the statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov said that hackers made numerous attempts to hack Russia's election system. However, the voting was successful and nothing prevented the free and recorded expression of the will of Russian voters.

Russian Foreign Minister thanked China for supporting and ensuring the sovereign rights of people of Russia in accordance with the Constitution. He noted that "comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction" between Russia and China has reached an "unprecedented level," as per the Russian Foreign Minister statement.

He said that the "strategic partnership" between China and Russia is built on the principles of respectful, equal and trusting dialogue, and mutual support on issues affecting the fundamental interests of the two countries.

Lavrov stated that the two nations are working on the formation of a more equitable multipolar world order, on the development of inclusive and creative formats of cooperation, including such as BRICS and the SCO.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in China on Monday for an official visit at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Global Times reported. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Lavrov will be on an official visit to China from April 8-9.

While addressing a regular press conference on Monday, Mao said that the two sides will exchange views and coordinate stances on the development of bilateral ties, cooperation in different fields and the international issues of shared common concern on the sidelines of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Russia diplomatic ties.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Lavrov in Beijing will hold talks with Wang Yi. She said that Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov will discuss the situation in Ukraine and the Asia-Pacific region, issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction in the international arena, Global Times reported citing TASS report. (ANI)

