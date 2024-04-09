New York, April 9: Six inmates from Woodbourne Correctional Facility in Sullivan County, New York, won the right to view the upcoming solar eclipse, overcoming the state’s initial plan for a lockdown during the event. The inmates finally witnessed the rare celestial event on Monday, April 8. They argued that the department had been denying them the right to see the total eclipse, and the decision would violate their religious rights.

The Washington Post reported that the inmates, identified in reports as Jeremy Zielinski, Travis Hudson, Bruce Moses, Oscar Nuñez, Jean-Marc Desmarat and David Haigh, representing diverse religious beliefs including Christianity, Islam, Santeria, and atheism, filed a lawsuit claiming the lockdown infringed upon their constitutional rights. Solar Eclipse 2024: Millions Witness Total Eclipse Across Mexico, Canada, and US; NASA Shares Live Stream (See Pics and Videos).

The state’s settlement agreement acknowledges the religious significance of the eclipse for the inmates, allowing them to witness the phenomenon outdoors with provided protective glasses. Solar Eclipse 2024: Year's First Solar Eclipse Garners 1.2 Million Posts on X, Says CEO Linda Yaccarino Linda.

Thomas Mailey, spokesperson for the New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, confirmed that the department had been considering the requests before the lawsuit and agreed that the resolution was fitting. Attorneys Christopher L McArdle and Madeline Byrd expressed satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing the importance of religious accommodations. The ruling is seen as a precedent for future requests of this nature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).