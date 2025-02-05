Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation with the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Image: X@VPIndia)

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, called on the Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House on Wednesday.

They discussed about diverse facets of the multi-dimensional bilateral relationship between India and Russia.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Invites PM Narendra Modi to White House Next Week.

In a post on X, the VP said, "H.E. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, called on the Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Parliament House today. Discussions touched upon diverse facets of the multi-dimensional bilateral relationship between India and Russia. Both leaders underlined the significance of enhancing parliamentary ties which provide a solid foundation for the overall Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two nations."

https://x.com/VPIndia/status/1886330772778266749

Also Read | DeepSeek Blocked in South Korea: Foreign, Trade Ministries Block Access to Chinese AI Platform Amid Concerns About User Data Collection.

The Russian parliamentary delegation called on the President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

The visit marked a significant moment in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Welcoming the delegation, Murmu expressed that exchanges of this nature among public representatives are crucial in fostering stronger cooperation. She emphasised that such interactions not only allow for the continued evolution of the partnership but also help keep it contemporary and responsive to current global developments.

She also noted that the positive impact of regular contact is evident in the broader "India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," which benefits greatly from ongoing dialogues at various levels of governance and diplomacy.

The President further highlighted the consistent engagement between the two countries' leaderships, noting the regular interactions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin. She remarked that the cooperation between the Indian and Russian parliaments has also been quite strong. Mechanisms like the Inter-Parliamentary Commission have played a crucial role in facilitating this cooperation.

The President emphasised the importance of enhancing the interaction between women and youth parliamentarians of both nations, pointing out that closer collaboration in this regard would contribute positively to the broader relationship. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)