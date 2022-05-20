Kingstown [Saint Vincent and the Grenadines], May 20 (ANI): Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a good friendship and get along very well.

"We really have a good friendship, very good closeness. We both are very humorous people and have a concern for humanitarian, peace and security in this world and prosperity for all nations and so we get along very well," Gonsalves told ANI.

Gonsalves pointed out that the blazer, which was similar to PM Modi's jacket, is actually made by the Indian Prime Minister's tailor.

He said, "PM Modi called the tailors from Gujarat to meet me in Delhi and they fitted me for this very suit, which I am wearing to welcome my friend President Ram Nath Kovind."

SVG Prime Minister said, "I wanted to tell the people of India that the country is in the heart of mine, in the hearts of all Saint Vincent and the Grenadines people."

He said that since his visit to India in September 2019, Delhi-Kingstown relationship has seen an amazing uptake and people have seen the benefit.

"Since my visit to India in September 2019, we have seen an amazing uptake in our relations both at home and abroad with India and people have seen the benefit. This visit by President Ram Nath Kovind has played a significant role in the country," SVG Prime Minister Gonsalves told ANI.

Referring to President Kovind's speech in the parliament of SVG, Prime Minister Gonsalves said that both the countries are different from each other in location, size, and unequal power but yet they share a lot in common.

"We have ties of blood, share the values of democracy and liberty, share the same ideas of non-alignment from hegemony power blocks, and we work multilateral system very well at the UN," he added.

The Prime Minister revealed that they are planning to expand the bilateral trade with India and also said that in 2023, they are intended to establish a diplomatic mission in Delhi so that the investment and trade could be encouraged. (ANI)

