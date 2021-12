Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has expressed hope that Iran will abandon what he described as a destabilizing regional policy.

"Iran is a neighboring country for the Kingdom [Saudi Arabia] and we hope that it will change its policy and negative behavior in the region, and will switch for dialogue and cooperation. We are very concerned over the policy of the Iranian regime aimed at undermining security and stability in the region," the king told Majlis ash-Shura on late Wednesday, as quoted by the SPA news agency.

Also Read | Robin Fransman, Dutch Economist and Outspoken Skeptic of COVID-19 Vaccines Dies From Coronavirus Complications.

The king also voiced concern over the Iranian refusal to cooperate with the international community on its nuclear program as well as over the development of ballistic missiles by Tehran.

Saudi Arabia's relations with Iran remain strained over Riyadh's concerns over the Iranian military buildup as well as Tehran's support for Shia movements in other countries, especially the Houthi rebels in Yemen. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Omicron Cases Likely to Peak by End of January, 2022, Says Anthony Fauci.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)