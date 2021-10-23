Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced on Saturday that it destroyed four Houthi vessels in the Red Sea and a site for bomb-laden boats in the Yemeni city of Hodeidah.

The coalition confirmed that the military operations had contributed to the protection of the navigation lines and international trade in Bab al-Mandab Strait and the southern Red Sea, the Saudi Press Agency tweeted.

The targeted vessels were equipped to carry hostile attacks, the coalition said.

The coalition has been performing military operations recently in Yemen to deter the Houthi militia from launching attacks in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis have attacked sites in Saudi Arabia with drones and missiles, most of which were foiled by the coalition before reaching the targets.

The coalition completed its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthis in March 2021 to support Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (ANI/Xinhua)

