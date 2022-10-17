Berlin, Oct 17 (AP) Chancellor Olaf Scholz has ordered ministers to prepare to keep all of Germany's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April to fend off a possible energy crunch.

Scholz's office said the German leader announced the decision Monday in a letter to the Cabinet.

Also Read | Pakistan By-Elections 2022 Results: Imran Khan Stuns PML-N-Led Ruling Coalition in Bypolls; Wins 6 Out of 8 National Assembly Seats.

The move overrides the views of two coalition partners who had been locked in a bitter debate over the issue.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the environmentalist Greens had argued that only two should continue operating beyond the scheduled shutdown on Dec 31.

Also Read | Tax on Cow Farts! New Zealand Wants To Tax Farmers For Their Cows and Sheep’s Burps and Farts.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats had suggested all three could continue operating beyond April. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)