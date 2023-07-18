London, Jul 18 (PTI) Scotland Yard, Britain's largest police force known as the Metropolitan Police, has launched a new policing plan for London that engages the local communities and also cracks down on dangerous sex offenders using counter-terrorism tactics.

"A New Met for London" was launched Monday night by Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and sets out how the force wants to deliver better policing by radically transforming the organisation. It follows sharp criticism of the police force in recent months over its failure to gain the confidence of the public in the wake of high profile murders and sex attacks.

Also Read | Penis Enlargement Gone Wrong: German Man Dies After Partner Injected His Penis With Silicone To Make It Bigger.

"We want the public to trust in the work we're doing, to see how we're fighting crime in their communities and how we're keeping people safe,” said Rowley.

"The data tells us that the majority of Londoners still trust us, more so than many other professions, but in recent years, confidence has fallen sharply and trust has been dented. We must repair that. We have seen serious failings, but the vast majority of our people come into work every day and do extraordinary things because they care greatly about the city and the people they protect,” he said.

Also Read | Indian, Indonesian Naval Ships to Conduct Joint Exercise in Jakarta.

A key aspect of the New Met for London plan will be to target and crack down on the most dangerous men in London who pose the greatest threat to women and girls.

"We have taken records from every offence reported to us in the last year of violence against women and girls where a suspect is named to create a stack of the top 100 offenders. We are using a tool called the Cambridge Crime Harm Index, which gives each offence a score based on the seriousness of the offending," the Met Police said in a statement.

"This is an evidence-based approach using how recent the allegation is, frequency of allegations and severity of offending. No suspects are included based on police intelligence alone. These suspects are being targeted with a combination of local and specialist teams, using tactics typically reserved for countering terrorists and organised criminals," it said.

This new approach will be to target the 100 most dangerous who pose a disproportionate threat to others and work downwards the list. The new plan also sets out how the force will reform its culture, systems, processes, estate and equipment to allow it to refocus priorities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)