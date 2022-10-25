Islamabad [Pakistan], October 25 (ANI): Journalists and politicians across Pakistan have condoled the death of senior Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who was reportedly shot dead in Kenya.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Punjab Union of Journalists, and Karachi Union of Journalists expressed their condolences calling the incident a "loss for the journalist fraternity" of the country, reported Dawn on Tuesday.

Also Read | UK: 4 Arrested After King Charles’ Wax Statue at London’s Madame Tussauds Vandalised With Cake (Watch Video).

Other than these, the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AMEND) and 'Editor for Safety', a joint forum of newspapers and television editors, also demanded an inquiry into the incident.

The National Press Club has also announced three days of mourning.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang Wreaks Havoc as Death Toll Rises to 15 in Bangladesh.

Condolences and reactions also came from the political fraternity as several leaders paid visits at the journalist's residence.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan also visited the residence of the slain journalist and expressed his condolences.

"Shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth - his life. He had to leave the country and be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death," Khan tweeted.

"We have descended into a state of brutality, unknown in civilised society, indulged in by the powerful against those who dare to criticise and expose wrongdoings," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Other than him, several other politicians also arrived at the residence of the deceased to pay their condolences. It included Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Senator Azam Swati of the PTI.

While speaking to the media, Shah Mehmood Qureshi praised Arshad Sharif's professionalism.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also spoke to the late journalist's mother over the phone, sympathised with the family and expressed his grief over the incident, reported Dawn.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi also condemned the incident and extended his sympathy while praising Arshad Sharif's programmes.

Earlier today, the United States also strongly condemned the murder of Arshad Sharif and demanded a full investigation by the government of Kenya into the incident.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said "we're deeply saddened by the death of Arshad Sharif." He expressed condolences to Sharif's family members and his loved ones, and to all those who knew him, reported The Nation.

Ned Price also talked about the protection of journalists and the right to freedom of expression. He praised Arshad's work saying "His work was known around the world," reported The Nation.

US State Department spokesperson demanded a full investigation by the government of Kenya into Arshad Sharif's death. He said "it's not entirely clear that we know all the circumstances at this point regarding what led to his death, but we urge a full investigation."

Earlier on Monday, Arshad Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique informed that his husband died in Kenya after being shot.

"I lost a friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from the hospital. Remember us in our prayers," Sharif's wife Javeria Siddique said in a Twitter post.

Pakistan is one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists, with three to four murders each year that are often linked to corruption or illegal trafficking and go completely unpunished, according to a Paris-based media watchdog.

"Any journalist who crosses the red lines dictated by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - an intelligence agency offshoot - is liable to be the target of in-depth surveillance that could lead to abduction and detention for varying lengths of time in the state's prisons or less official jails," said Reporters Without Borders.

Furthermore, the watchdog said that the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan's leading military intelligence agency, is prepared to silence any criticism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)