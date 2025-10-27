Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI): The second edition of Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue began in Mumbai on Monday, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and scholars to discuss the future of the blue economy, maritime logistics, ports, shipping, and the international ocean economy.

The three-day dialogue, from October 27 to October 29, being co-hosted by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), is part of the Ministry's biennial India Maritime Week (IMW), which is being held from October 27 to 31 in Mumbai.

Also Read | BSNL and Viasat Partner To Advance Satellite Technology Skills Development in India, Commercialise Uncrewed Aircraft Solutions.

The week-long event aims to foster international collaborations and facilitate investments in the ocean economy.

According to a release, the 2025 edition of Sagarmanthan, organised in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, the Gates Foundation, DP World, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, features more than 250 participants from 65 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and government, senior officials, industry leaders, and scholars.

Also Read | General Motors Layoffs: US-Based Automaker Cuts 200 CAD Engineers at Michigan Tech Campus Citing Business Conditions, Not Performance.

Highlighting India's growing maritime ambitions, Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said, "Much of global growth and prosperity depends on how we can maximise the potential of the oceans through maritime trade and connectivity. India is gearing up to play an important role in ushering in a new era of maritime future. Adoption of technologies, reimagining supply-chain resilience, and fostering a new paradigm of maritime infrastructure will characterise India's efforts to strengthen our collective future. India remains committed to strengthening partnerships and continued innovation in the maritime sector. Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue 2025 will serve as India's platform for the world in our efforts to chart our path towards Maritime Amrit Kaal."

Norway's Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen Naess, said the Dialogue would help advance global cooperation on sustainable ocean growth.

"Norway's prosperity and growth have always been anchored in the oceans. As a pioneer in maritime innovation, we see great potential in deepening cooperation with India. Norway delivers expertise and technology; India drives growth with scale and ambition. Together, we can turn our shared vision for sustainable blue growth into real results--a vision that resonates with Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue 2025," she said.

Robert Tieman, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Netherlands, said, "As a nation with a rich history in seafaring trade, the maritime sector is of the utmost priority for the Netherlands. We are proud to partner with Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue 2025, as we seek to deepen cooperation with India. On issues like climate change, decarbonisation, and digitalisation, we face similar challenges. And I believe that, together, we can overcome these challenges."

Rizwan Soomar, CEO and Managing Director, DP World MENA and India Subcontinent, said, "The future of global logistics will be shaped by how effectively we integrate technology, sustainability, and collaboration into every aspect of the supply chain. India's maritime and logistics ecosystem is already demonstrating what that future can look like -- leveraging digitalisation, decarbonisation, and innovation to build smarter, more connected, and resilient networks. By fostering global partnerships and inclusive growth, we can create supply chains that not only strengthen India's competitiveness but also contribute to a more sustainable and equitable global trading system."

Samir Saran, President, Observer Research Foundation, said, "India's path to progress remains anchored on our bourgeoning maritime economy. The oceans have allowed India to expand its global reach as we seek new partnerships. A new neighbourhood, a new region, and a new global order await India, as we embark on the journey to rewrite our role in our collective maritime future. Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue 2025 will advance debates of the world and of India's place in this new order, as maritime trade, connectivity, infrastructure, technology and climate bring us together for the pursuit of our shared global interests."

The Dialogue will also feature leaders such as Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Anura Karunathilaka, Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation of Sri Lanka; Magdalene Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce and Industry of Liberia; Arvin Boolell, Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries of Mauritius; Anthony Smith Jr, Minister of Agriculture, Land, Fisheries and the Blue Economy of Antigua and Barbuda; Jan Metzler, Member of Parliament, Bundestag of Germany; and Mehdi Jomaa, Former President of Tunisia.

Five key thematic pillars will guide discussions at the dialogue--Rethinking Connectivity: New Materials, New Markets, and New Politics; Liberal Fleets: Coalition of the Ocean; Blue Cities Paradigm: Finance, Services, and Human Talent; Levelling the Blue Pyramid: Valuing Coastal Communities; and Tech Frontiers: Planet, Performance, and Profits, the release added.

The Dialogue will also host studio sessions, including curated ministerial sessions and conversations on global maritime issues.

Sagarmanthan aims to act as a catalyst for engaging diverse stakeholders across policymaking, industry, and academia, helping to shape perspectives on India's maritime ambitions, its evolving global role, and the shared future of ocean economies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)