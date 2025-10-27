Warren, October 27: General Motors has reportedly laid off 200 employees from its tech campus in Michigan as part of its restructuring efforts. The latest round of General Motors layoffs has mostly affected CAD (Computer-Aided Design) engineers. The company made the decision to cut jobs in order to improve profitability, with laid-off employees notified on the morning of October 24 via a Microsoft Teams call.

The US-based automaker informed the employees that they were being laid off because of "business conditions" and that the GM layoffs were not related to performance issues. As part of a wider reorganisation, the automobile giant is cutting some engineering roles in design and making changes. All-New Hyundai Venue Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch on November 4; Check Upgrades in Features and Specifications.

General Motors Layoffs Announced Amid Restructuring; More Details Here

GM stated, "We're restructuring our design engineering team to strengthen our core architectural design engineering capabilities." The automaker added that the CAD execution roles were eliminated as part of the reorganisation. General Motors further said that it recognised the efforts of the affected employees and thanked them for their contribution. Bloomberg reported that the 200 salaried staff was laid off by GM at Tech Centre in Warren, Michigan, north of Detroit.

The report highlighted that despite raising its full-year profit outlook and sparking a surge in share prices earlier this week, General Motors proceeded to lay off several hundred employees on Friday as part of its latest restructuring efforts. General Motors layoffs have continually targeted the white-collar workforce, and the US salaried headcount decreased to 50,000 in 2024 from 53,000 in 2023. The jobs were cut as the company found them unnecessary for future operations. Jaguar Land Rover Cyberattack Disrupts Over 5,000 Businesses, Costs UK Economy USD 2.55 Billion: Report.

General Motors Financial Performance

GM cut more than 200 jobs just three days after reporting a stellar quarter and raising its profit outlook, with shares jumping 15%. It was its best single-day gain since 2009, reports said. Despite hitting new highs and growing 29% this year, GM faces challenges from tariffs and scaled-back EV plans. Rivian, too, announced job cuts as automakers respond to policy changes and weaker electric vehicle demand.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2025 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).