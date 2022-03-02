New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Another Indian student has died in Ukraine, amid the ongoing violence due to Russia's military operation.

Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes, said the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday, adding that his family members are also in Ukraine.

Jindal is the second Indian who has died in the conflict-ridden country in two days.

Earlier, Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a medical student, had lost his life amid Russian shelling on Kharkiv on March 1.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson had shared the information and expressed condolences to the family.

"With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family," he wrote in the tweet.

During a media briefing, he said that cities in eastern Ukraine remain areas of concern.

"Cities in eastern Ukraine remain an area of concern. Encouraging reports that some students were able to board trains out of Kharkiv last night, today morning. We've been in communication with the Russian side regarding the safe passage of our nationals from Kharkiv and other cities," Bagchi told reporters.

"We have been in communication from the Russian side regarding a safe passage of our nationals. The advisory which was just issued by our embassy is on the basis of the information received from Russia," he added.

Bagchi said, "A mechanism for issuing emergency certificates to those who lost their Indian passports has been instituted. I think this will also help many Indian students."

He also added that the MEA control room has attended 9,874 calls so far and responded to 7,657 emails.

"In principle, we are always ready to help other countries. If we get a specific request on it, then our stand will be guided by it. If we get an opportunity like that, and we are able to do it, then we will definitely help," he said further.

Meanwhile, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's border since the first travel advisory was issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and as many as 15 flights were scheduled over the next 24 hours. (ANI)

