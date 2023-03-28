New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Patrushev, will take part in the annual meeting of the secretaries of security councils of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) member states in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a statement by Russian Security Council, a Russian embassy official confirmed ANI.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organisation.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that Pakistan has decided to participate in the upcoming SCO National Security Advisor meeting which is being hosted by India, said a source, adding that the mode of participation is yet to be finalised.

On March 29, India will host the meetings of SCO national security advisers (NSA) and top national security officials in New Delhi.

The SCO consists of eight member states -- China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan -- with several others as inviting or dialogue countries.

NSA Ajit Doval is likely to make opening remarks before the SCO NSAs level meeting will begin on Wednesday.

Sources said the Pakistan representatives will also participate in the meeting.

Earlier, Pakistan also participated in the Meeting of Heads of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tourism Administrations held in 'Kashi' (Varanasi).

G Kishan Reddy, Union minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, chaired the SCO Meeting. The action plan for 'Year of Tourism Development in the SCO Space in 2023' was also adopted at the meeting. (ANI)

