Tel Aviv [Israel], November 28 (ANI/TPS): Seven Israeli children and two Israelis who were only 18 when taken captive are still being held hostage in Gaza.

The names of these hostages are namely; Kfir Bibas (10 months), Ariel Bibas (4 years), Gali Tarshansky (13 years), Amit Shani (16 years), Maya Leimberg and Aisha Alziadna (17 years old), Liam Orr and Itay Regev (18 years), Ofir Engel who turned 18 while in captivity.

Meanwhile, another 11 Israeli hostages were released by Hamas Monday night as part of the four-day ceasefire agreement - two women and nine children. The two women were each released with two of their children. There were also two sets of two brothers released.

They were turned over to the Red Cross and are now on their way to Israel.

All of those released were taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

Among the released are Sharon Aloni-Konio (34) and her two twin children, Ema Konio and Yuli Konio age 3. The children's father remains in captivity.

The other released hostages are Karina Angel Bret (51) and two of her children; Mika Angel (18) and Yuval Angel (11), Eitan Yahalomi (12), brother and sister Sahar Calderon (16) and Erez Calderon (12), brothers Or Yaakov (16) and Yagil Yaakov (12). (ANI/TPS)

