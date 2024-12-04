Peshawar, Dec 4 (PTI) Security forces eliminated seven militants in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday.

Security forces used a quadcopter drone in the operation conducted at the border point in KP district killing two militants, reportedly affiliated with the banned militant group TTP, sources said.

In another drone strike, the forces targeted a militant movement in Jani Khel, Bannu district killing five militants, sources added.

There has been an uptick in terrorism incidents by militants and separatist groups in Pakistan in recent months as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant outfits have intensified actions against security forces. It has prompted the security forces and the local police to intensify operations against the terrorists.

