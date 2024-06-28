New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Shambhu S Kumaran, India's Ambassador of Austria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Montenegro and the Holy See.

Kumaran is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the batch of 1995.

"Shambhu S. Kumaran (IFS: 1995), presently Ambassador of India to Austria, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Montenegro and the Holy See, with residence in Vienna," Ministry of External Affairs said in a release.

He is expected to take his assignment shortly. (ANI)

