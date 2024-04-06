Sharjah [UAE], April 6 (ANI/WAM): Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has disclosed that it provided therapeutic assistance to 1,377 medical cases in 2023, at a total cost of AED 35.7 million.

This information was shared by the Society on World Health Day, which is commemorated every year on 7th April.

Also Read | Daylight Saving in Australia: Clocks To Go Back an Hour on April 7 To Mark the End of Daylight Saving; Know Time and States That Observe Daylight Saving Time.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charitable Society, has stated that the organisation has expanded its public assistance, particularly towards patients who are unable to afford their treatment expenses. The approved plan includes a systematic policy aimed at enhancing programs for providing treatment and medicines to patients by eliminating all obstacles that hinder the speedy implementation of assistance, thereby facilitating the quick receipt of treatment and recovery.

The treatment assistance programmes included 1,377 cases, of which 356 cases underwent surgical operations. These surgeries were for soul-destructive diseases that required immediate treatment, such as catheterization, heart, stroke, and vital organ transplants such as the liver, marrow, and kidneys.

Also Read | ‘Monster’ Husband in UK Murders Wife, Chops Her Body Into Over 200 Pieces Before Dumping Remains in River.

215 cases suffer from chronic diseases that require continuous treatment doses without interruption. The assistance also covered 153 cases of various cancers and 210 cases of kidney failure.

The treatment assistance also included covering the fees for 111 birth cases and providing hope to infertility patients by sponsoring fertilisation and Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) operations.

The assistance also covered the settlement of debts of 105 patients through cooperation with health institutions, after an extensive study of the cases to ensure their eligibility for aid. In addition, 102 patients with disabilities and 81 eye patients were given help. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)