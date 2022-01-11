Kanazawa [Japan], January 11 (ANI): Shimizu Corporation has built a Zero Energy Building (ZEB) in Japan's Kanazawa with an aim to protect the environment.

It is the region's first such building constructed with energy-saving and power generation technology.

The solar power electric generation system in this office produces more electricity than consumption.

Kouichi Horibe from Shimizu Corporation said: "We demolished the company's old Hokuriku Branch office with an aim to build Zero Energy Building. Various energy-saving technologies have been adopted. In addition, the building is designed to save energy."

"Solar power generation, radiant air conditioning, use of geothermal heat that utilizes a unique characteristic of the region, and natural airflow and lighting makes this building energy-efficient," Horibe said.

Hydro Q-BiC, a hydrogen energy utilization system has also been used in the building.

Horibe said: "Hydro Q-BiC technology has been used to produce and store hydrogen, the ultimate clean energy, using surplus power from photovoltaic power generation. We can store natural energy for a long time, may be for a year or two. Therefore, we are planning to use half of this produced hydrogen as an emergency power supply."

"The office building has been designed by having a ceiling with traditional Japanese building design," Horibe added.

"This ceiling is made of refractory wood steel beam "Shimizu Highwood Beam" developed by Shimizu Corporation. It is designed to remind about the ceiling of Japanese traditional temples. As you can see, it is a lattice design. I want to cherish the historical tradition of Kanazawa. I designed the ceiling to remind you of Japanese traditional ceiling, which is popular in Japanese wooden architecture," said Horibe. (ANI)

