World News | Shimizu Corporation Revolutionises Construction with Innovative 3D Printing Robots

Agency News ANI| Apr 21, 2024 03:12 PM IST
Shimizu Painting (Photo/ANI)

Tokyo [Japan], April 21 (ANI): At construction sites, Shimizu Corporation addresses labour shortages by employing 3D printing robots.

These robots translate digital design data into architectural structures, including walls and piles outside the frame, traditionally crafted by human carpenters.

Shimizu Corporation pioneers the use of 3D printing robots to construct exterior frames and mortar piles.

Additionally, they've engineered a specialized mortar, tougher than conventional concrete, tailored for use with these robots.

Hiroki Ogura of Shimizu Corporation said, "The rapid decline in skilled construction workers underscores the urgent need for enhancing productivity and adopting manpower-saving technology."

"3D printing technology offers significant advantages by enabling highly automated construction processes. Structures can be built without an external frame, enhancing flexibility in design and construction. The ability of 3D printers to create curved surfaces proves invaluable in eliminating surplus parts identified through numerical analysis," he added.

Further, he stated, "By controlling the nozzle based on design, 3D printing robots efficiently execute construction tasks." Moreover, leveraging CO2 reduction alongside material optimisation through shape optimisation results in environmentally friendly structures.

Additionally, he mentioned, that "another notable advantage of 3D printing is its ability to facilitate on-demand construction, with designs received in the evening and construction completed the next day. Looking ahead, we anticipate a future where robots will be ubiquitous in creating concrete structures across diverse construction sites."

Shimizu Corporation is proactively tackling the scarcity of human labour by investing in research and the development of alternative methods.

Through its commitment to steady growth, as reflected in its company policy, Shimizu is fostering a stable environment conducive to innovation and adaptation. (ANI)

    Tokyo [Japan], April 21 (ANI): At construction sites, Shimizu Corporation addresses labour shortages by employing 3D printing robots.

    These robots translate digital design data into architectural structures, including walls and piles outside the frame, traditionally crafted by human carpenters.

    Shimizu Corporation pioneers the use of 3D printing robots to construct exterior frames and mortar piles.

    Additionally, they've engineered a specialized mortar, tougher than conventional concrete, tailored for use with these robots.

    Hiroki Ogura of Shimizu Corporation said, "The rapid decline in skilled construction workers underscores the urgent need for enhancing productivity and adopting manpower-saving technology."

    "3D printing technology offers significant advantages by enabling highly automated construction processes. Structures can be built without an external frame, enhancing flexibility in design and construction. The ability of 3D printers to create curved surfaces proves invaluable in eliminating surplus parts identified through numerical analysis," he added.

    Further, he stated, "By controlling the nozzle based on design, 3D printing robots efficiently execute construction tasks." Moreover, leveraging CO2 reduction alongside material optimisation through shape optimisation results in environmentally friendly structures.

    Additionally, he mentioned, that "another notable advantage of 3D printing is its ability to facilitate on-demand construction, with designs received in the evening and construction completed the next day. Looking ahead, we anticipate a future where robots will be ubiquitous in creating concrete structures across diverse construction sites."

    Shimizu Corporation is proactively tackling the scarcity of human labour by investing in research and the development of alternative methods.

    Through its commitment to steady growth, as reflected in its company policy, Shimizu is fostering a stable environment conducive to innovation and adaptation. (ANI)

