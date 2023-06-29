Washington, Jun 29 (AP) The State Department said a gunman who opened fire on the US consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and a local security guard working at the consulate were killed in an exchange of fire.

The motive for Wednesday's attack was not immediately clear, the department said.

Also Read | Elon Musk Celebrates 52nd Birthday As He Prepares for Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg.

The consulate went into lockdown as the shooting took place and no Americans or American staff were injured, it said.

The assailant was killed by Saudi security forces, the State Department said, referring questions to the Saudi authorities, who it said were investigating.

Also Read | S Jaishankar Takes Hard Stand on Ties With China, Says 'State of Border Will Determine State of Relationship'.

Saudi Arabia's state news agency, citing Saudi police, said the man had gotten out of a vehicle outside the consulate carrying a gun.

“Authorities took the initiative to deal with him as required by the situation,” the press agency said. It said the slain consulate security worker was Nepalese. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)